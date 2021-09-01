Uptrennd (1UP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Uptrennd has a market cap of $123,143.91 and approximately $36.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00150347 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

