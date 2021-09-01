Urus Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00130251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.40 or 0.00838673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.