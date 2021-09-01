US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,382 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $291.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.00 and its 200 day moving average is $281.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

