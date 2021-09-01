US Bancorp DE Acquires 577 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $223.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.86.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

