US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Paper were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

NYSE:IP opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

