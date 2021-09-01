US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,097 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.22% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,234,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 625,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 85,396 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 460,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 83,524 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 349,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 75,709 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $47.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85.

