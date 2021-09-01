US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 65,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,200 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Upstart worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $229.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.42. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $230.38.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,706,466 shares of company stock worth $343,947,850. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

