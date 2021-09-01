US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,096 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $16,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

