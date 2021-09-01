US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBML. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000.

BATS:IBML opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.