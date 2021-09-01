US Bancorp DE Has $14.33 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $587.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $547.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $594.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,286 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.