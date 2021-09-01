US Bancorp DE Has $16.44 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after buying an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

