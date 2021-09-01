US Bancorp DE Has $16.95 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $16,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

