US Bancorp DE Has $17.38 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

