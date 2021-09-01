US Bancorp DE Purchases 870 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 over the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

NYSE PSA opened at $323.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.65 and a 200-day moving average of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $208.19 and a 1-year high of $326.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

