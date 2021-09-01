US Bancorp DE Sells 10,560 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $338.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.