US Bancorp DE Sells 10,560 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BIIB opened at $338.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.75.
In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
