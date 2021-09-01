US Bancorp DE Sells 5,321 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

NYSE VLO opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

