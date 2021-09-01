US Bancorp DE Sells 5,720 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,545,000 after acquiring an additional 569,101 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,830,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

NYSE OTIS opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

