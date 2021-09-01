US Bancorp DE Sells 744 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $375.13 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.79 and a 200-day moving average of $369.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.