USDX Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005904 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006651 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 108.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

