Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

USNZY stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USNZY shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

