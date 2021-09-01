Utrust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.62 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $202.90 million and approximately $15.62 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00131795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.90 or 0.00845146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00049504 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

