Valor Token Achieves Market Cap of $8.24 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $161,779.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00129319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.63 or 0.00849744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049712 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.