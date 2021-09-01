Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. 1,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,545. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

