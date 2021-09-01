VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:FLOT)

VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

