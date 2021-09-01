Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after buying an additional 84,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after buying an additional 42,167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,724,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR opened at $320.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $221.60 and a twelve month high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

