Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $705,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 45,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $295,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

