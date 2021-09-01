Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Reduced by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,837,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,641. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14.

