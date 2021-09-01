Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lowered by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. 6,837,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,445,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

