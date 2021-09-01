Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $47,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $52.86. 22,058,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,978,520. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

