Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,940 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $57,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,058,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978,520. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

