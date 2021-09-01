Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,401 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $107.15. 969,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average is $103.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

