Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $426.96. The company had a trading volume of 538,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $429.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

