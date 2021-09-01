Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

