Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Declares $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average of $104.52. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $111.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

