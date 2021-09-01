Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

