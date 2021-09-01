Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $92,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,265,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $248.26. 847,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,312. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $248.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

