Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.