Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.32. 5,680,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $110.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

