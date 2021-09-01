Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after buying an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,374,000 after buying an additional 109,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. 1,443,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,920. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

