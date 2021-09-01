Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s Largest Position

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

