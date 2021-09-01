Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.62. 2,193,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,054. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

