Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 779,900 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 948,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.