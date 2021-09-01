Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 110.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.67. 487,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

