Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lifted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $68,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.67. 487,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,117. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.20 and a 200-day moving average of $220.00.

