Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 19.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,650,000 after buying an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $415.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,819. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $416.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

