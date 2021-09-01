Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.49. 3,168,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.43 and its 200-day moving average is $384.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $416.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

