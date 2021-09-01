Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $283.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $197.58 and a 12 month high of $284.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.90.

