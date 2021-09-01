Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of BND opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.56% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,652,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

