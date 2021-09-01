Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

VTI stock opened at $233.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $233.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

