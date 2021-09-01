Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Lessened by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $16,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,388. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $107.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

